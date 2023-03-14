Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train, sacked

In an incident reminiscent of the Air India 'Peegate', a train ticket examiner, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly urinated on a woman passenger, who was sleeping, in a moving train.

Acting swiftly, the Railway sacked the TTE stating that his behaviour was ''unbecoming of a Railway servant''.

Also read | Peegate on bus: KSRTC says drunk passenger 'urinated on empty berth'

The TTE, identified as Munna Kumar, who was not on duty, 'peed' on a woman passenger, who was travelling in AC First coach of Kolkata bound Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express train around midnight on Sunday.

According to the reports, Kumar was thrashed by the other passenger after the woman shouted for help. Kumar was arrested by the GRP at Lucknow railway station on Monday after a complaint lodged by the victim.

Sources said that the TTE was currently posted at Saharanpur and was on leave on the day of the incident. Kumar was produced before a court later and was sent to jail in judicial custody.

The incident comes close on the heels of two similar incidents in Air India planes. In the first case a drunk passenger had urinated on a female traveller on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. In another incident a drunk traveller had urinated on the blanket of a lady passenger on board an Air India flight from Paris to Delhi.

