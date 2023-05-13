Drunk passenger creates ruckus at Kolkata Airport, arrested

The premises of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata witnessed chaos on Friday night after a drunken passenger created ruckus.

The passenger, Pratul Ghosh was first detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deputed for airport security and later handed over to the local Kolkata Airport Police Station.

It is learnt that on Friday night Ghosh, supposed to fly to Mumbai by an IndiGo flight arrived at the Kolkata Airport. On arrival well in advance before the boarding process to start, he went to a bar within the airport premises and consumed alcohol.

However, the trouble started after the bar authorities presented a bill of Rs 3,750 against the alcoholic beverages consumed by Ghosh. He tried to escape from the bar without paying the bills.

On being stopped by the employees of the bar, he refused to pay the amount and started quarreling with the staff. He reportedly hurled abuse towards the staff, who prevented him from escaping without paying the bill.

Soon the CISF staff deputed for airport security reached there and initially they tried to reach an amicable solution by trying to convince Ghosh to pay the billed amount. However, he refused to do that and instead came out with weird reasons for not paying the bills.

Besides claiming that he neither had any cash or credit card to pay the bill, Ghosh also claimed that he had misplaced the contact number of all his family members and friends who could pay the bill for him.

Thereafter, the CISF personnel first detained him and then handed him over to the local police. This is the second time during the current week that Kolkata Airport came in the news because of nuisance by drunken passengers.

On May 11, a woman passenger was first detained by the CISF personnel at the airport and then handed over to the local police for consuming alcoholic beverages and misbehaving with the passengers on an IndiGo New Delhi-Kolkata flight.