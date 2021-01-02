Dry run for Covid-19 vaccination underway in Bengal

Dry run for Covid-19 vaccination underway in West Bengal

The dry run was part of the nationwide exercise to test the preparedness of the authorities

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 02 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 13:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination is underway at three centres in West Bengal with at least 75 health workers participating in the programme on Saturday, an official said.

The exercise started at 9 am at Urban Primary Health Centres in Duttabad and Madhyagram and Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

"At least 75 people are participating in the programme at three centres. They have been asked to register their names for the vaccination mock drill. Their health condition will be observed for at least 30 minutes after completion of the exercise," the official said.

The dry run was part of the nationwide exercise to test the preparedness of the authorities before launching of the actual vaccination programme.

The Centre had stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on Saturday to test the linkages between planning and implementation and identify challenges.

Earlier, the dry run for vaccination was conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

Meteor showers in 2021 that will light up night skies

Meteor showers in 2021 that will light up night skies

Once a model, California now struggles to tame Covid-19

Once a model, California now struggles to tame Covid-19

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

 