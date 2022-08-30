Dumka girl death case: Jharkhand High Court takes cognizance, summons DGP

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took cognizance of the Dumka school girl murder case. It summoned the DGP and sought a report on the matter.
The court also instructed the government to provide adequate security to the girl's family.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study
DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'
A bend in the road is not the end
This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months
Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal
Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies
Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav