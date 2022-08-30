Dumka girl death case: Jharkhand High Court takes cognizance, summons DGP

Dumka girl death case: HC takes cognizance, summons DGP

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 30 2022, 13:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took cognizance of the Dumka school girl murder case. It summoned the DGP and sought a report on the matter.

The court also instructed the government to provide adequate security to the girl's family.

More to follow...

Jharkhand
India News

