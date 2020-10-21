Durga Puja 2020 | Empty pandals and virtual celebrations: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."

- Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

The line from 'A Tale of Two Cities' is apt to describe the state of Kolkata at present. On one hand, it is celebrating Durga Puja, an annual carnival for Bengalis. On the other hand, like other parts of the world, the 'city of joy' has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. In such a situation, how can one celebrate the festival? Can the festival even retain its usual pomp and glory?

If early indications are anything to go by, Kolkata will witness a dampened Durga Puja this time. Covid-19 has restricted the movement of citizens, making them fearful of the streets.

Read | A Covid-19 disaster in Bengal thanks to Puja & politics?

Experts have predicted that the case tally will see a spike if the Puja festivities proceed sans restrictions and guidelines. And on the eve of the gala, the Calcutta High Court declared that all Durga Puja pandals were no entry zones and later, in a revised order increased the number of people who are allowed inside the pandal at a time.

What about visitors? They are barred from entering the pandals (the bamboo structure where Devi Durga resides).

A Durga Puja in Kolkata with empty pandals? For many, it's an implausible proposition. With the Covid-19 threat looming large, it's a scenario that every Bengali has accepted, albeit with much difficulty.



Police personnel stand guard near the barricades set up at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo



And so, despite today being the Maha Panchami (the beginning of the five-day-long celebrations), Kolkata's most colourful and grandiose festival wears a deserted look. The streets lack the usual vibrant cacophony and the extravagant decorations are yearning for appreciation.

One of the significant features of the Kolkatan Durga Puja is the theme of the pandals. Some are inspired by famous monuments and some highlight current situations in society. Sometimes, even the Durga idol is crafted according to a particular theme. For example, many Durga Puja committees this year chose themes such as the hardships faced by migrant labourers during the Covid-19 lockdown. While the journeys of migrants in the lockdown months struck a chord with organisers, others paid tributes to Covid-19 warriors and portrayed the coronavirus as the demon Mahisasura that would be destroyed by the Goddess.

Also Read | Calcutta HC eases order declaring Durga Puja pandals 'no-entry zones' in WB

Barisha Club, in the southern fringes of the city, has taken up the migrant issue and installed an idol of a woman pausing on a road with a baby in her lap and two children. At Naktala Udayan Sangha, a truck was put up near the marquee with models of migrant labourers, scrambling to get on board the vehicle. The aim of many of the themes is to attract visitors and sponsorships. As a result of the court order, visitors have been scant in the pandals so far.

Many Puja organisers arranged for virtual celebrations as people flocked to restaurants and shopping malls in limited numbers. As the city struggles to maintain its Puja heritage in such perilous times, the citizens should also be more aware and prioritise the maintenance of safety protocols for the protection of everyone.