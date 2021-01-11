Dzukou Valley forest fire extinguished after two weeks

The forest fire that broke out in Dzukou Valley, a picturesque trekking spot on Nagaland-Manipur border was finally extinguished on Monday after two weeks.

A statement issued by Nagaland government said a review meeting was held on Monday in which it was decided to release the IAF helicopters and the NDRF personnel, who were engaged to douse the fire. It was also decided that Kohima district administration, forest department and SAYO volunteers will be stationed at the base camp to keep watch and monitor the status for a few days.

The fire broke out December 29 on the Nagaland side at Dzukou, situated atop 2,452-metres and it started spreading towards Manipur the next day. The raging fire could be seen from Nagaland capital Kohima, situated about 30km away. IAF choppers and NDRF were called in on January 1.

Four IAF choppers sprayed waters and airlifted the fire-fighting equipment while NDRF personnel carried out the operation on the ground. Army, Assam Rifles, state disaster response force and other agencies assisted in the operation both in Nagaland and Manipur side.