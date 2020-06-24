Earthquake rocks Mizoram for fourth consecutive day

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram on Wednesday, the fourth quake to rock the northeastern state in four consecutive days.

Three earthquakes struck Mizoram on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai, including two churches in Zokhawthar, were damaged in the quake, an official said, adding that the tremors caused cracks on highways and roads at several places.

An official statement said on Monday that Mizoram could witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next five days and there was a possibility of landslides and mudslides.

"People, especially in landslide-prone areas, are asked to be alert and take precaution to avert casualties," it said.

Another quake of 4.6 magnitude had hit the state on June 18 in an area 98 kilometres southeast of Champhai town.

