EC allots new symbols to Chirag Paswan's LJP, Paras's faction

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday allotted the name 'Lok Janshakti Party' (Ram Vilas) and election symbol 'Helicopter' to Chirag Paswan.
Pashupati Kumar Paras has been allotted the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party' and 'Sewing Machine' as election symbol by the EC.
