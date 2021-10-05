EC allots new symbols to Chirag Paswan's LJP, Paras's faction

EC allots new symbols to Paswan's LJP, Paras's faction

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 12:22 ist
Election Commission. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday allotted the name 'Lok Janshakti Party' (Ram Vilas) and election symbol 'Helicopter' to Chirag Paswan.

Pashupati Kumar Paras has been allotted the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party' and 'Sewing Machine' as election symbol by the EC.

More to follow...

Lok Janshakti Party
Chirag Paswan
Bihar
Indian Politics

