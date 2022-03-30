EC bars TMC MLA asking to 'initimidate BJP workers' from campaigning for bypolls

The Election Commission has barred Trinamool Congress MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from campaigning for bypolls to two constituencies in West Bengal for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters.

The Pandabeswar MLA was recently heard telling party workers in a purported video to intimidate BJP supporters so that they do not go to polling booths.

"The Commission, orders to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with ongoing by-election for a week (from 10 am March 30, to April 6, 2022 8 pm)," the EC said in a communication to the West Bengal chief electoral officer.

Bypolls to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunje assembly seat will be held on April 12, and votes will be counted on April 16.



