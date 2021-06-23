EC can hold Bengal bypolls as Covid-19 is under control: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that since the Covid-19 situation is “under control” in the state, the Election Commission can hold the bypolls if it wanted to do so.

“The Covid-19 situation in the state is very much under control and if the Election Commission wants, it can hold the bypolls here within a couple of weeks,” said Mamata.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that Covid-19 cases in the state surged during the eight-phase Assembly elections and the positivity rate reached an alarming 33% at that time.

She also said that bypolls should be held soon in the Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly constituencies which could not go to poll during the Assembly elections as two candidates died of Covid-19.

While bypolls are due in four seats including Bhabanipur in Kolkata where the Chief Minister is likely to contest, general elections are to be held in two seats.

Accusing the Centre of being discriminatory about the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Chief Minister alleged that while the Centre is supplying adequate quantities of vaccine to certain BJP-ruled states, it is being biased against states ruled by Opposition parties.

As for the Centre’s “memorandum” to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Mamata dubbed the action as “similar to that of the selfish giant.”

“Alapan is a very honest and efficient officer. The way Centre is harassing him within days after his brother’s death is extremely unfortunate. He worked for the country all his life and this is what he gets,” said Mamata.

As to whether the state government will provide legal assistance to Bandyopadhyay, the Chief Minister said, “He will take his own decision. Whatever he does, the state government will support him.”

“BJP itself is a disease. They can’t accept the people’s verdict and their defeat. They don’t bother about the law. If someone wants to behave like a selfish giant then nothing can be done,” said Mamata.