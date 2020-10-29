EC orders removal of Munger SP, District Magistrate over violence during Durga idol immersion

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered the removal of Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Lipi Singh and District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Meena after an angry mob attacked the SP office, torched a police outpost and ransacked other government buildings today.

The mob was protesting the killing of a youth, Anurag Kumar, in the police firing on Monday late night in which several devotees, participating in the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga in Munger after the Dussehra festival, were injured.

The EC has also ordered an inquiry by the Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba.

“The investigation has to be completed within a week,” said an EC source, adding that Munger will have a new SP and the DM soon.

The SP has been drawing flak ever since video footage showed Munger police thrashing people who were sitting quietly during the idol immersion.

Comparing police brutality in Munger with the Jallianwala Bagh incident and Lipi Singh with General Dyer, the Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav earlier said, Who permitted the police to open fire on peaceful devotees? Who permitted them to become General Dyer? The incident occurred right under the nose of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also Bihar’s Home Minister. The Talibani regime of Bihar should immediately sack the Munger SP.”

Incidentally, the IPS officer Lipi Singh is the daughter of JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP and closest aide of Nitish, RCP Singh.