EC to conduct bypoll to fill Rajya Sabha vacancy from West Bengal on August 9

The bypoll to fill the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha created by the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi, who was elected from West Bengal, will take place on August 9, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Trivedi was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a nominee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). His term would have ended in April 2026. However, he resigned on February 12, ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. He also quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

The EC on Friday said that the notification for the bypoll would be issued on July 22 and polling would be conducted on August 9. The votes would be counted on the same day.