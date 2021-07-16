EC to conduct bypoll to fill Rajya Sabha vacancy from West Bengal on August 9

Bypoll to fill RS vacancy from West Bengal on August 9

The EC on Friday said that the notification for the bypoll would be issued on July 22

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The bypoll to fill the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha created by the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi, who was elected from West Bengal, will take place on August 9, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Trivedi was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a nominee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). His term would have ended in April 2026. However, he resigned on February 12, ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. He also quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

The EC on Friday said that the notification for the bypoll would be issued on July 22 and polling would be conducted on August 9. The votes would be counted on the same day.

Election Commission of India
West Bengal
Bypoll
Dinesh Trivedi
Rajya Sabha
Indian Politics

