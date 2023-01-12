EC to deploy central forces in all polling stations in Tripura to prevent violence during elections

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that central security forces would be deployed in all polling stations in Tripura in view of fear expressed by political parties about the possibility of violence during the Assembly election likely to be conducted next month.

"We have seen a good trend of violence-free elections in several states. We want to make sure that elections in Tripura are also conducted peacefully and in a fair and transparent manner. Keeping in mind the security aspect, it has been decided that central security forces would be deployed in all polling stations, apart from other security personnel. There will be a three-tier security, comprising both central and state police and other security agencies," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar told reporters at Agartala.

The EC team led by Kumar held meetings with political parties, the Chief Secretary, DGP, district magistrates, SPs and representatives of various agencies as part of its preparation for Assembly elections in Tripura.

There are 3,328 polling stations where over 22 lakh voters would cast their votes.

"Tripura has a rich cultural history and we want that culture to prevail, so we are trying our best to make the elections peaceful," he said.

The decision to deploy central forces comes after political parties, particularly the Opposition CPI (M) and Congress told the EC about the violent incidents and attacks on their members allegedly by members and supporters of the ruling BJP ahead of elections.

The CEC further said that central observers would also be made part of the process for deployment of central forces to address the apprehension of partiality in deployment. "Besides, in all booths, a central government employee would be deployed as a micro observer to avoid the possibility of partiality to anyone," Kumar said.

The term of the 60-member Tripura Legislative Assembly will conclude on March 22.

Tripura has reported several instances of political violence since BJP came to power for the first time in 2018 by defeating the 25-year-old CPI(M) government. On November 30 last year, one CPI (M) worker died and 12 others were injured in a similar clash with BJP workers in the Sipahijala district. The latest incident took place on January 4 when several houses and vehicles were set on fire following a clash between BJP-CPI (M) workers in Gomati district.

The Opposition parties had even alleged that the state police remained a mute spectator even as the BJP workers and leaders continuously targeted and attacked them.

