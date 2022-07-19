ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's political aide under PMLA

ED arrests Jharkhand CM's political aide under PMLA

Mishra is expected to be presented before a Ranchi court on Wednesday where the ED will seek his custody

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jul 19 2022, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 20:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others, officials said.

They said Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.

The federal probe agency had raided his premises and those linked to him last week in the state.

After the raids, the ED had frozen deposits of Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him.

Apart from this, Rs 5.34 crore "unaccounted" cash was also seized by the agency, which claimed that these monies were linked to "illegal mining" in the state.

Jharkhand
Enforcement Directorate
PMLA
Arrest
India News
Money Laundering

