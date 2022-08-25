ED arrests Prem Prakash in J'khand illegal-mining case

ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash in Jharkhand illegal-mining case

Earlier, the ED had arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 14:31 ist
Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) come out after conducting a fresh raid at the residence of Prem Prakash. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a man identified as Prem Prakash in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe into an illegal mining case in Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday.

Prakash was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 2 am on Thursday and will be produced before a Ranchi court where the federal agency will seek his custody, they said.

Also Read | Illegal mining case: ED conducts fresh raids in Jharkhand; recovers 2 AK-47 rifles

This is the third arrest in the case.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Mishra's associate and muscleman Bachhu Yadav.

The agency had on Wednesday launched searches at premises linked to Prakash in Ranchi, apart from a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, and recovered two AK-47 rifles and 60 bullets from a house linked to Prakash in the state capital here.

The weapons belonged to two Jharkhand Police constables, who were suspended after the ED made the recoveries.

Jharkhand
India News
illegal mining
PMLA
Enforcement Directorate

