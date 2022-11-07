ED attaches assets of ex-Manipur government project director in money laundering case

Assets of a former project director in the Manipur government have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of government funds, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday.
Six immovable properties worth Rs 3.04 crore and Rs 8.20 lakh kept in bank accounts of Y Ningthem Singh, a former project director in the Manipur Development Society (MDS), have been provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.
The money laundering case stems from a September 2017 FIR filed by the state police against MDS officials and others in an allegation of "misappropriation" of MDS funds to the tune of over Rs 169 crore.
"Huge amount of funds were embezzled and misappropriated from MDS account by Y Ningthem Singh in criminal connivance with his associates and these diverted funds were transferred and laundered into various shell firm accounts and other individual/associates accounts," the ED alleged.
"Y Ningthem Singh and his accomplices acquired several properties at different locations," the agency said.
The ED, in November last year, had frozen 11 bank accounts of other accused with a balance amount of Rs 41,53,489 as part of this investigation, it said.
