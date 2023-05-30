ED raid against Jharkhand Cong MLA in PMLA case

ED conducts searches at locations linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA in money laundering case

The five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat of the state is the deputy leader of the party in the state Assembly

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • May 30 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 14:30 ist
CRPF personnel at a property linked to Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav during a search by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at various locations in Jharkhand linked to Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav and others as part of a money laundering investigation against them, official sources said. 

The five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat of the state is the deputy leader of the party in the state Assembly.

Also Read: ED attaches over Rs 36 cr assets in TN, bank deposits of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation in money laundering case

About a dozen locations linked to the MLA in the state are being raided as part of a probe being conducted against him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Yadav, 57, and another party legislator were raided by the Income Tax department in 2022 as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, execution of civil contracts, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron in Jharkhand. 

The money laundering investigation stems from this tax case, the sources said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Ranchi
Money Laundering
Jharkhand
ED
Enforcement Directorate
Congress
PMLA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

'Shark Tank' fame Ashneer Grover now joins 'Roadies'

'Shark Tank' fame Ashneer Grover now joins 'Roadies'

China's launches mission with first civilian to space

China's launches mission with first civilian to space

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

The flop that was a hit!

The flop that was a hit!

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

 