ED interrogates TMC's Anubrata Mondal in jail

ED interrogates TMC's Anubrata Mondal in jail in cattle smuggling scam

The ED had already interrogated Sukanya Mondal at its office in Delhi in connection with the scam

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 17 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 15:34 ist
Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI in August. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the cattle smuggling scam, Thursday interrogated TMC leader from Birbhum Anubrata Mondal, now lodged in Asansol correctional home.

Sources said officials of the central probe agency sought to interrogate Mondal in the correctional home after his daughter Sukanya repeatedly told its officers during questioning that her father (Anubrata) was aware of all the financial accounts and transactions they had asked her about.

Also Read | Calcutta HC rejigs CBI SIT in school recruitment scam

The ED had already interrogated Sukanya Mondal at its office in Delhi in connection with the scam. Anubrata Mondal, who is the Birbhum district president of TMC, was arrested by the CBI in August for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was also named in the chargesheet filed by the agency in the case.

The CBI had also arrested Mondal's former bodyguard Sehgal Hossain and named him as a prime accused in its chargesheet. Subsequently, the ED had taken Hossain into its custody.

Anubrata Mondal
TMC
Trinamool Congress
West Bengal
Enforcement Directorate
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI
India News
ED

