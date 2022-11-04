ED searches under way in West Bengal, Jharkhand over illegal occupation of Indian Army lands

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches are under way at nearly one dozen locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the illegal occupation of Indian Army lands, according to ANI.

The places searched include residential and office premises of a Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal.

ED is conducting searches at nearly one dozen locations in West Bengal & Jharkhand against those illegally occupying Indian Army lands. The places searched include residential and office premises of a Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal and some others: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

More to follow....