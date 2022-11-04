ED searches at multiple locations in Bengal, Jharkhand

ED searches under way in West Bengal, Jharkhand over illegal occupation of Indian Army lands

The places searched include residential and office premises of a Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal

  • Nov 04 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches are under way at nearly one dozen locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the illegal occupation of Indian Army lands, according to ANI.

The places searched include residential and office premises of a Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal.

More to follow....

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Jharkhand
India News
West Bengal

