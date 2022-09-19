ED seizes Rs 1 cr worth US dollars from passenger at Kolkata airport

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has seized US dollars worth more than Rs 1 crore from a traveller at the Kolkata international airport.
The passenger Sangeeta Devi was initially intercepted by the Customs department at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on September 16 after they found that she was carrying a large amount of foreign currency.
The Customs department intimated the ED and its officials recovered 1,300 currency notes of $100 from her, the agency said in a statement.
"Sangeeta Devi failed to provide the source of the foreign exchange (USD) found in her possession and the purpose of travelling with such a huge amount of foreign exchange," the ED said.
"On her failure to provide any explanation for the possession of the huge foreign currency worth Rs 1.03 crore, the same was seized," it said.
