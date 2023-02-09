ED seizes Rs 1.4 cr from influential Kolkata politician

ED seizes Rs 1.4 crore in cash in raid on 'highly influential political person' in Kolkata

The ED said that this money was unaccounted cash from a property deal worth several crores

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Feb 09 2023, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 19:23 ist
A photo of the cash seized during the raid. Credit: ED Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday stated that it had a specific input concerning one “highly influential  political person” who was attempting to launder money. This prompted a search action at one premises in Kolkata, from where Rs 1.4 crore cash was seized. 

“A specific intelligence input was gathered that one highly influential political person was making an attempt to launder the proceeds of crime originating from coal smuggling through his close confidant Manjit Singh Grewal @Jitti Bhai,” a press release, by ED, stated.

Based on the information, the directorate laid a trap and conducted the search on Wednesday, at the office of Gajraj Group, at Earl Street in Kolkata. This resulted “in seizure of Rs. 1.4 crore cash and also incriminating media” from the place of search.

Also Read | ED makes fresh arrest in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

The ED said that this money was unaccounted cash, a part of the total cash payment of approximately Rs 9 crore, for a property called Salasar Guest House at “undervalued price”. The property has a market value of over Rs 12 crore, but the deed value has been shown around Rs 3 crore: “This money was part of the agreed differential amount to be paid in cash from the proceeds generated from coal smuggling,” the ED mentioned. 

The registry for the property was done on 8 February, at an undervalued price, and “cash was being exchanged at the office of Vikram Sakaria of Gajraj Group” around 5pm. “Preliminary analysis of material on record suggests a greater nexus and it appears that this person was also involved in handling illegal cash of minister. Further, investigation is in progress,” the release mentioned.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Kolkata
West Bengal
India News

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 