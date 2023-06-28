ED summons TMCP state prez Saayoni Ghosh in jobs scam

ED summons TMCP state president Saayoni Ghosh in jobs scam

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 28 2023, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 13:22 ist
TMCP's Sayonee Ghosh (centre). Credit: Twitter/@sayani06

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a summons to the state president of Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP), Saayoni Ghosh, in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam, an official said.

Ghosh has been asked to appear before ED officers at their city office at 11 am on June 30, he added.

"Ghosh's name has surfaced multiple times while questioning those arrested in the case. We have evidence about Ghosh's involvement in several dealings with one accused arrested in this scam. We have asked her (Ghosh) to bring a few specific documents on Friday," he said.

Read | TMC will organise sit-in in New Delhi to press for demand to clear dues: Abhishek Banerjee

Earlier this month, the ED had summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the same scam.

Former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

