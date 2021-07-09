ED to probe fake Covid-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata

The matter is at present being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 09 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 14:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to probe the dubious Covid-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata, sources said on Friday.

The matter is at present being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department, which has already arrested nine persons, including fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb who masterminded the fraud.

"The ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) over the matter. The ED will probe the money laundering angle, if there is any," a source in the investigative agency said.

Deb was arrested in June for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating dubious immunisation camps in different parts of the city.

Eight of his associates were arrested during the course of the investigation as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.

West Bengal
Kolkata
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Enforcement Directorate

