Educated and wealthy: Candidates in Nagaland polls possess average assets worth Rs 5.13 crores

Educated and wealthy. That sums up the background of the candidates contesting the Assembly elections in Nagaland.

A report prepared by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Election Watch, Nagaland stated that the average assets of the 184 candidates contesting the polls on February 27 was found to be Rs 5.13 crores while 70 per cent declared their educational background to be graduate or above.

In 2018, the average assets of 193 candidates who had contested the Assembly elections were Rs 3.76 crores.

The report was prepared after analyzing the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission by the candidates along with their nominations.

It said 61 per cent of candidates declared their age between 41 to 60 years while only four candidates (2 per cent) are women. In the 2018 elections, there were five (3 per cent) women candidates.

The ADR report said the average assets of 40 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidates were found to be 7.47 crores followed by 20 BJP candidates (Rs 6.58 crores), seven JD (U) candidates (Rs 5.14 crores), 22 Naga People's Front (NPF) candidates (Rs 2.32 crores) and 23 Congress candidates (Rs 65.89 crores).

Sukhato A Sema of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) topped the list of crorepati candidates with assets worth over Rs 160 crores. Chief Minister and NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was found second richest candidate with assets worth over Rs 46 crores. BJP's Kahuli Sema declared assets worth over Rs 34 crores.

T Ngampai Konyak, Congress candidate from Phonching constituency in Mond district declared the lowest total assets of only Rs 5,251.

The ruling NDPP and BJP are contesting the Assembly elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement. The Opposition NPF has put up candidates in 22 seats while Congress is contesting in 23 constituencies. Nagaland has had an all-party government since September 2021.