Edu min seeks report from WB on 'Azad Kashmir' question

Education ministry seeks report from WB on 'Azad Kashmir' question

BJP claimed the question to be a 'jihadi conspiracy'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 17:09 ist
Image of the 'Azad Kashmir' question as shared by BJP's Dilip Ghosh. Credit: Twitter/DilipGhoshBJP

The Ministry of Education has asked for a factual report from the West Bengal government on a class 10 model question paper asking students to mark "Azad Kashmir" on a map, sources said on Wednesday.

"The ministry has taken a serious view of news reports on a question for class 10 examination 2022-23 of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education asking the students to identify 'Azad Kashmir' on India's map," a source said.

"The ministry has asked for a factual report along with an Action Taken Report from the Education Department of West Bengal in connection with the question in the test paper," the source added.

A political row had erupted in West Bengal on Tuesday after an image of the class 10 model question paper asking students to mark "Azad Kashmir" in a map went viral on social media, with the opposition BJP claiming it to be a "jihadi conspiracy" and the ruling TMC in the state terming it a mistake that it does not support.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Ramanuj Ganguly had conceded that the "goof-up" took place in the test papers published by the autonomous body, adding that action was being taken against those responsible for the mistake.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Ministry of Education
India News

What's Brewing

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

What's the way out for BMTC?

What's the way out for BMTC?

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

 