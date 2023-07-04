Eggs hurled at Odisha CM's private secy's carcade

Eggs hurled at Odisha CM’s private secretary V K Pandian’s carcade

V K Pandian has been accused by the opposition parties of violating the All India Service Rules for bureaucrats and acting like a politician.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 04 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 19:31 ist
Screengrab of the incident where V K Pandian's carcade was hurled eggs. Credit: Odisha TV

V K Pandian, the private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday faced the ire of Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers when they allegedly threw eggs at the IAS officer’s carcade during his visit to Subarnapur district.

The incident took place on the Kota Samalei-Ulunda road when Pandian’s carcade was on its way to Subarnapur town.

Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer, has been accused by the opposition parties of violating the All India Service Rules for bureaucrats and acting like a politician.

Meanwhile, the AAP state unit in a statement said that hurling eggs as a mode of protest was not its ideology.

"If someone from our party has hurled eggs, we will certainly initiate action in this regard," an AAP spokesperson said.

Both the BJP and Congress have moved the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, seeking action against the IAS officer.

The DoPT has written a letter to Odisha's chief secretary asking the top official to take appropriate action against the officer amid an allegation of violating the norms of the All India Conduct Rules.

The DoPT’s letter came after BJP state president M M Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi lodged a complaint against the officer.

Sarangi had also sought disciplinary action against the officer for violating All India service rules by conducting public meetings and announcing new government schemes.

OPCC campaign committee chief and former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik has also written a letter to the DoPT seeking action against the “erring” IAS officer.

On June 29 when Pandian visited Jagatsinghpur district, he had faced protests with BJP leaders and workers releasing black balloons.

Protests were also staged by Congress activists during Pandian’s tour to Balasore district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
India News
Aam Aadmi Party
Naveen Patnaik

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 