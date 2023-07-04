Eggs hurled at Odisha CM’s private secretary V K Pandian’s carcade

V K Pandian, the private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday faced the ire of Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers when they allegedly threw eggs at the IAS officer’s carcade during his visit to Subarnapur district.

The incident took place on the Kota Samalei-Ulunda road when Pandian’s carcade was on its way to Subarnapur town.

Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer, has been accused by the opposition parties of violating the All India Service Rules for bureaucrats and acting like a politician.

Meanwhile, the AAP state unit in a statement said that hurling eggs as a mode of protest was not its ideology.

"If someone from our party has hurled eggs, we will certainly initiate action in this regard," an AAP spokesperson said.

Both the BJP and Congress have moved the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, seeking action against the IAS officer.

The DoPT has written a letter to Odisha's chief secretary asking the top official to take appropriate action against the officer amid an allegation of violating the norms of the All India Conduct Rules.

The DoPT’s letter came after BJP state president M M Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi lodged a complaint against the officer.

Sarangi had also sought disciplinary action against the officer for violating All India service rules by conducting public meetings and announcing new government schemes.

OPCC campaign committee chief and former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik has also written a letter to the DoPT seeking action against the “erring” IAS officer.

On June 29 when Pandian visited Jagatsinghpur district, he had faced protests with BJP leaders and workers releasing black balloons.

Protests were also staged by Congress activists during Pandian’s tour to Balasore district.