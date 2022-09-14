Eight Adivasi insurgent groups in Assam to sign a ceasefire peace pact after promise of ST status

Eight Adivasi insurgent groups in Assam are set to sign a ceasefire pact with the Union government in New Delhi on Thursday after the government promised it will bestow them all with Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, as demanded by them.

The signing of the pact would pave the way for the rehabilitation of the cumulative 1,300 cadres in the eight groups into the mainstream. The insurgent groups include Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam, Adivasi People's Army, All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Santhal Tiger Force and two splinter groups.

The groups had earlier in 2012 laid down their weapons before former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, following an assurance by the government to fulfil their demand of ST status to nearly 80 lakh members of the Adivasi communities. This included a large population of people working and living in Assam’s tea gardens.

Former “commander-in-chief” of BCF, Birsing Munda, told DH on Wednesday that the group agreed to the pact after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured them about the ST status.

As per the draft of the agreement, an Adivasi Welfare and Development Council would be formed with an initial monetary package of Rs 1,000 crores, he said.

“The Centre would give Rs 500 crore and the Assam government would offer another Rs 500 crore. Education, protection and promotion of our culture, customs would be an important focus area of the council,” Munda said, adding, “Besides, the government would take steps for protection of land rights, implementation of the Traditional Forest Dwellers Act.”

BCF had first declared a ceasefire in 2004 and laid down its weapons before Chidambaram in Guwahati in 2012. At present, the outfit has 650 cadres.

According to Munda, a list of nearly 1,300 cadres have been submitted to the government for rehabilitation under the Centre’s new scheme for insurgents in the Northeast. Under the scheme, each eligible cadre is provided Rs 4 lakh as a fixed deposit, monthly assistance of Rs 6,000 for three years and skill development support for rehabilitation.

“We hope that the government will fulfil the assurance… so that the Adivasi people can live in peace and with a feeling of security about their identity and culture,” Munda said.

According to information tabled in the state Assembly by the Assam government on Monday, a total of 7,935 insurgents, belonging to 23 militant groups, have surrendered and joined the mainstream since 2016.