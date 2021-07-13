Eight BJP MLAs resign as Assembly committees chairmen protest Mukul Roy’s appointment as PAC chief

Eight BJP MLAs on Tuesday resigned as the chairmen of various standing committees of the West Bengal Assembly in protest against the appointment of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy as the chairman of the Public Account Committee (PAC). Even though Roy left the BJP to rejoin the TMC, he did not resign as the MLA of the Krishanangar North Assembly constituency which he won on a BJP ticket.

Objecting to Roy’s appointment as the PAC chairman, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that since Roy had publicly joined the TMC last month after winning in the Assembly elections on a BJP ticket he can no longer be considered as a BJP MLA.

Adhikari pointed out that as per Assembly norms the post of the PAC chairman always goes to an Opposition party MLA and Roy was yet to resign as MLA despite joining the TMC.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Adhikari said “Even though Roy in his verified Twitter handle describes himself as a member of the TMC, the Speaker is referring to him as a BJP MLA. I will let the entire country know how the Opposition’s voice is being muzzled in Bengal. Not only will I write to the President but I will also write to Speakers of other Assemblies.”

Adhikari also said that the BJP has demanded the Governor’s intervention in the issue.

Reacting to the development TMC chief whip in the House Tapas Roy said “It was BJP’s decision. Appointments in Assembly committees should be left to the discretion of the Speaker who in this case has acted as per the rules.”

“Roy publicly joined the TMC on June 11. We have all the video footage and other evidence,” said Adhikari.

BJP MLA Manoj Tigga after resigning as the chairman of one of the Standing Committees said that Roy’s appointment was “undemocratic.”

“It is naked display of narrow partisan politics. We have stepped down as chairmen of the Standing Committees in protest against such act,” said Tigga.

BJP MLAs staged a walk out in the Assembly on July 9 after Roy’s appointment.