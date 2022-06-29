Will be in Mumbai for floor test tomorrow, says Shinde

Eknath Shinde says all MLAs will be in Mumbai on Thursday for floor test

Shinde told reporters outside the temple that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to 'complete the formalities'

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 29 2022, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 10:15 ist

Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stepped out of Radisson Blu hotel here, where he and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs are camping since June 22, and visited Kamakhya temple to seek blessings.

Shinde told reporters outside the temple that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete the formalities". Implying he would participate in moves to form a new government. He along with two more MLAs from the western state visited the temple atop Neelachal hill on the bank of Brahmaputra early morning.

For latest updates on Maharashtra Political crisis, click here

Shinde and his colleagues were accompanied by Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain, who has been with them since the dissidents landed at Guwahati airport. "I visited the Kamakhya temple for happiness and prosperity of Maharashtra. I seek blessings of Maa Kamakhya," Shinde told reporters outside the temple.

When asked about his next step, the rebel leader said, "We will return to Mumbai tomorrow to complete the necessary formalities."

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition, along with some Independents have been camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

 