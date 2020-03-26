Elderly man tests positive for coronavirus in Bengal

Elderly man tests positive for coronavirus in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 26 2020, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 10:39 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

An elderly man tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal, 10th case of the deadly viral disease in the state, health officials said on Thursday.

The 66-year-old from Nayabad in Kolkata had no history of travelling abroad or outside the state.

He had recently attended a wedding in Midnapore and might have come in contact with a person infected with the virus.

He is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of a private hospital and his family kept in home isolation under police protection, sources said.

The state has reported 10 COVID 19 cases so far of which one died. 

