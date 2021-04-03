Election Commission transfers three West Bengal police officers

EC transfers three West Bengal police officers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 22:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of three West Bengal police officers.

In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP (Alipurduar) Amitabha Maiti, DCP (Chandannagar, Hooghly) Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP (Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district) Mithun De be transferred and a report sent to it by 10 am Sunday.

It said Mithun De should be kept under 'Awaiting Posting Orders' while the other officer being transferred out should "not be given any election-related posting."

Election Commission
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal

