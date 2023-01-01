EC 'Mission-929': Tripura voter turnout to go over 90%

Election Commission's 'Mission-929' to take voter turnout in Tripura to over 90%

'By all-around efforts from all stakeholders, it will be possible to achieve the target of 92 per cent turnout during the upcoming elections,' the official said

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jan 01 2023, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 13:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Election Commission (EC) is focusing on 929 polling booths across Tripura, setting a target of 92 per cent voter turnout in the assembly elections due early this year, an official said on Sunday.

These booths recorded a voter turnout of less than 89 per cent, which was the average across 3,328 booths in the 2018 assembly polls, he said.

"To turnaround the relatively low voting percentage in these booths, the EC has launched 'Mission-929'. Apart from an awareness campaign, poll officials will visit senior citizens and persons with disability, and appeal them to cast their votes," the official said.

He said all requisite arrangements such as ramps, wheelchairs and separate queues will be arranged at every polling station to felicitate senior citizens and persons with disability.

"Besides, special security measures will be ensured so that voters can cast their votes. By all-around efforts from all stakeholders, it will be possible to achieve the target of 92 per cent turnout during the upcoming elections," he said.

The official said that the EC is also working on 'Mission Zero Poll Violence' to make the assembly elections peaceful.

"An elaborate plan has been chalked out to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections. Assembly constituency-wise workshops will also be organised to achieve the mission," he said.

Even though the elections are held in a festive atmosphere in the state, those are often marred by violence, the official said.

Around 50 companies of central forces have already arrived in the state for election-related deployments, and 50 more companies will be coming to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission of India
Election Commission
EC
ECI
Tripura
Assembly elections
India News

What's Brewing

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

 