Elephant tramples class X examinee in West Bengal

A Class-X student – on the way to attend the first exam of the state's secondary board in West Bengal – died after being trampled by an elephant.

The incident took place in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district close to Baikunthapur forest on Thursday morning. Arjun Das, the student, was on way to the examination centre with his father, Bishnu. On the way adjoining the forest, the father-son came across an elephant. The elephant attacked Arjun, and subsequently, the boy succumbed.

The incident adds up to the list of mishaps that surface in regions where humans live in close proximity to areas inhabited by wild animals.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking on the incident, talked about the ‘problem’ that persists in Bengal and also in Jharkhand. She added that while a herd is controllable by the forest department, the case of an ‘isolated’ elephant is different, and the animal behaves differently.

Banerjee asked the state education department that if needed then for the people who stay in forest areas then arrangements for buses be made for the students during exams, so they don’t have to walk to school. But even if such an arrangement is made, the elephant can overturn the vehicle too. This, however, is a precautionary measure, she added, asking the forest department to be a little more serious, and the police force to keep a watch.

The state forest department, meanwhile, in an order, asked the field officers of the forest directorate to take adequate measures for ensuring that the examinees travel to their examination centre, and back, without risk from wild animals, especially wild elephants.

Besides other administrative measures that include generating public awareness about roads to avoid, deployment of special vehicles, and presence of all field staff during the examination season, the forest department’s order also talks of arrangements for transporting of examinees through critical and vulnerable stretches.