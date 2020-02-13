Elephant tusks worth Rs 1.29 crore seized in West Bengal, one arrested

Seven elephant tusks worth around Rs 1.29 crore have been seized from a man travelling on a train in West Bengal, a DRI official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday night arrested a person with the tusks aboard a Varanasi-bound train coming from Guwahati which had halted at New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal, the official said.

The accused person, who hails from Kokrajhar district in Assam, has been arrested and produced before a Siliguri court, which sent him to judicial custody of 14 days, he added.