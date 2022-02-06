Eminent Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota dies at 87

Eminent Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota died on Sunday due to old age-related ailments, his family said. The renowned Hindustani vocalist from Odisha was 87.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death and said that his mortal remains will be cremated with full state honours. "Pandit Hota's contribution to Indian classical music will be remembered for posterity,” he said, extending condolences to the bereaved family. Patnaik said the country lost two legends on Sunday, the other being Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on December 25, 1935, in Puri, Pandit Hota was trained in Odissi classical music by his father Gopinath Hota.

He later received training in Odissi and Hindustani classical music from Guru Nrusinghanatha Khuntia, while Guru Kashinath Barika taught him to master tabla and mardala. Under scholarship from Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, Hota also trained under Pandit Omkarnath Thakur and Pandit Balwantrai Bhatt.

Pandit Hota earned a PhD from the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal in Mumbai. His research on Odissi classical music in the 1960s was considered "ground-breaking" as it revealed the historical roots, distinct ragas, talas, and lakshyanas of the genre.

The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi honoured Pandit Hota with Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Award.

