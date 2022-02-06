Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota dies

Eminent Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota dies at 87

Born on December 25, 1935, in Puri, Pandit Hota was trained in Odissi classical music by his father Gopinath Hota

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 06 2022, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 20:43 ist
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Eminent Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota died on Sunday due to old age-related ailments, his family said. The renowned Hindustani vocalist from Odisha was 87.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death and said that his mortal remains will be cremated with full state honours. "Pandit Hota's contribution to Indian classical music will be remembered for posterity,” he said, extending condolences to the bereaved family. Patnaik said the country lost two legends on Sunday, the other being Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on December 25, 1935, in Puri, Pandit Hota was trained in Odissi classical music by his father Gopinath Hota.

Also Read — Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours

He later received training in Odissi and Hindustani classical music from Guru Nrusinghanatha Khuntia, while Guru Kashinath Barika taught him to master tabla and mardala. Under scholarship from Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, Hota also trained under Pandit Omkarnath Thakur and Pandit Balwantrai Bhatt.

Pandit Hota earned a PhD from the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal in Mumbai. His research on Odissi classical music in the 1960s was considered "ground-breaking" as it revealed the historical roots, distinct ragas, talas, and lakshyanas of the genre.

The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi honoured Pandit Hota with Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Award.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 