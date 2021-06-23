20 houses razed during eviction drive in Assam

Eviction drive at Boromboi forest in Assam, 20 houses razed

  • Jun 23 2021, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 21:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An eviction drive was carried out at the Boromboi Reserve Forest in Assam's Kamrup Rural district on Wednesday, and 20 illegally constructed houses were demolished, officials said.

The drive started in the morning and 20 houses built illegally in the reserved forest land were razed to the ground by excavators, they said.

The eviction drive will be intensified to clear the forest lands from encroachments in the coming days, an official said.

"We will intensify our drive against encroachers to clear the forest lands and increase the green cover," he said.

Assam

