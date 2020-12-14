Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee better; likely to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday

Ex-Bengal CM better; likely to be discharged on Tuesday

He has responded well to the treatment and as per the plan, he would be discharged but will continue to be under observation at home, officials said on Monday

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 14 2020, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 16:06 ist
Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated and had to be put on ventilation. Credit: DH File Photo

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday as his health condition has improved, officials said.

He has responded well to the treatment and as per the plan, he would be discharged but will continue to be under observation at home, they said on Monday.

"Ryles tube will be opened today, the catheter has already been opened, and the arterial line is likely to be opened soon. All other supports are being gradually removed," a hospital spokesperson said.

Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated and had to be put on ventilation. His oxygen saturation had deteriorated to 70 per cent, though he was Covid-negative.

"He will be under oral steroids for some time and physiotherapy will continue. Doctors will continue to monitor his health. Home backpack support will continue as usual," a doctor said.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
West Bengal
chief minister
Kolkata

