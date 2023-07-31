Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya still critical

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya still critical

Several leaders of the CPI(M), including Biman Bose, visited Bhattacharya in the hospital.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 31 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 00:48 ist
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. Credit: Special Arrangement

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya remained critical but stable on Sunday evening, a doctor of a city-based hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

The 79-year-old politician remained on mechanical ventilation, he said.

"Bhattacharya's health condition remained critical but stable on Sunday evening. He is on mechanical ventilation. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. Oxygen saturation in his blood, as well as blood pressure, has improved.

"He is responding to the treatment but still is not out of danger. Our doctors closely monitored him and there was no major deterioration,” the doctor told PTI.

A multidisciplinary medical team, after re-examining Bhattacharya, decided to conduct a CT scan of his thorax, he said, adding that it would be done on Monday.

"Blood pressure has improved and he is responding to treatment. We are hopeful that he will come out of this crisis," Bhattacharya's cousin Malavika Chatterjee said.

Several leaders of the CPI(M), including Biman Bose, visited Bhattacharya in the hospital.

The former chief minister was diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type 2 respiratory failure.

Besides being on invasive ventilation, doctors are administering antibiotics and other supportive management.

On Saturday night, he was shifted to invasive ventilation from non-invasive one after his health condition deteriorated.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for quite some time.

He has been away from public life for the past few years due to his health condition.

Bhattacharya stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo and the central committee in 2015 and gave up membership in the party's state secretariat in 2018.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 