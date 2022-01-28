Ex-Congress MLA Rajeev Lochan Hota passes away at 86

Ex-Congress MLA Rajeev Lochan Hota passes away at 86

Born in 1935, Hota became the Barpali block chairman in 1967 and was elected to the Assembly from Bijepur constituency in 1980 on a Congress ticket

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 28 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 16:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former Congress MLA Rajeev Lochan Hota has died in Odisha's Bargarh due to old age-related ailments, his family said on Friday.

He was 86, and is survived by three sons.

Hota died at a hospital in Bargarh town on Thursday.

Born in 1935, Hota became the Barpali block chairman in 1967 and was elected to the Assembly from Bijepur constituency in 1980 on a Congress ticket. He also served as chairman of Odisha Markfed in 1983.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Hota's death. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 