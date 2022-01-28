Ex-Congress MLA Rajeev Lochan Hota passes away at 86

Former Congress MLA Rajeev Lochan Hota has died in Odisha's Bargarh due to old age-related ailments, his family said on Friday.
He was 86, and is survived by three sons.
Hota died at a hospital in Bargarh town on Thursday.
Born in 1935, Hota became the Barpali block chairman in 1967 and was elected to the Assembly from Bijepur constituency in 1980 on a Congress ticket. He also served as chairman of Odisha Markfed in 1983.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Hota's death.
