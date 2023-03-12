Ex-West Bengal CM Siddhartha Shankar Ray's house to get heritage tag

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to include former West Bengal chief minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray's south-Kolkata residence on its list of heritage buildings, councillor Sandip Ranjan Bakshi said on Sunday.

Built in 1900, Ray's residence, a two-storey red brick structure, is considered to be a landmark in Hazra area.

"This is the house where Ray hosted personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Pandit Ravi Shankar. It is a part of history. We have, therefore, decided to protect this building by enlisting it as one of the city's heritage sites," Bakshi, who represents the area in the city civic body, told PTI.

He said an announcement in this regard will be made early next week.

Once enlisted, the maintenance of the building will be taken care of by the KMC Heritage Conservation Committee, said Bakshi, who is also the KMC mayor-in-council.

When contacted Ayan Ray, the former Bengal CM's grandnephew, who is also a co-owner of the property, said he will accordingly reply to the KMC if a notice is served in this connection.

Ayan operates a homestay in the building with his sisters.