Siddhartha Shankar Ray's house to get heritage tag

Ex-West Bengal CM Siddhartha Shankar Ray's house to get heritage tag

Once enlisted, the maintenance of the building will be taken care of by the KMC Heritage Conservation Committee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 12 2023, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 19:56 ist
Siddhartha Shankar Ray. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to include former West Bengal chief minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray's south-Kolkata residence on its list of heritage buildings, councillor Sandip Ranjan Bakshi said on Sunday.

Built in 1900, Ray's residence, a two-storey red brick structure, is considered to be a landmark in Hazra area.

"This is the house where Ray hosted personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Pandit Ravi Shankar. It is a part of history. We have, therefore, decided to protect this building by enlisting it as one of the city's heritage sites," Bakshi, who represents the area in the city civic body, told PTI.

Read | Will not be able to give DA on par with Centre even if protestors behead me : Mamata

He said an announcement in this regard will be made early next week.

Once enlisted, the maintenance of the building will be taken care of by the KMC Heritage Conservation Committee, said Bakshi, who is also the KMC mayor-in-council.

When contacted Ayan Ray, the former Bengal CM's grandnephew, who is also a co-owner of the property, said he will accordingly reply to the KMC if a notice is served in this connection.

Ayan operates a homestay in the building with his sisters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Kolkata
Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 