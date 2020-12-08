Excessive dependence on PM Narendra Modi may boomerang on BJP in West Bengal Assembly polls

With the Assembly elections in West Bengal inching closer the BJP is trying to create an impression that it is just a matter of time before it comes to power in the state. However, the state unit’s excessive dependence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the clout of the Centre may prove to be counterproductive in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Unable to find state leaders with organisational and leadership capabilities to rival that of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP is now focusing on the roping in experienced vote managers from rival parties.

BJP’s success in Bengal in the last Lok Sabha elections was mainly due to the combination of eating into the Left Front’s vote base and the negative votes against the TMC generating out of the party’s alleged strong arm tactics in the 2018 panchayat elections which created severe discontent among the rural population. National issues such as the Balakot airstrike also played a key role in BJP’s success and West Bengal was no exception.

However, in the 2021 Assembly election, highlighting such national issues and harping on the Centre’s achievements may not yield any significant results for the BJP as Assembly elections are mostly contested on state specific issues. As for the anti-incumbency factor against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which worked in BJP’s favour in the last Lok Sabha elections, the TMC supremo is leaving no stones unturned to woo the back the voters who voted for BJP with doles and government schemes.

Still lagging far behind the TMC in terms of organisational strength BJP has no option but to depend on Modi and bank on the anti-establishment factor. It’s bid to make up for the failure of finding a face in the state by putting the Prime Minister at the forefront in an Assembly elections may work in favour of the TMC. “We will utilise this as an opportunity to intensify our attack on BJP as a party of outsiders’ who are dependent on leaders from other states,” TMC sources said.