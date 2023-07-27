Bengal: ‘Talking pen’ to check liquor bottle holograms

Excise Department introduces ‘talking pen’ to check liquor bottle holograms in West Bengal

The directive has been issued to around 3000 retailers to procure ‘talking pen’.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 18:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In interesting news for habitual drinkers in West Bengal, especially the ones who consume IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor), the Excise department has issued a directive that will allow the consumer to check the authenticity of the liquor, The Times of India reported

Consumers can check if the alcohol is spurious or not via a ‘talking pen’. A ‘talking pen’ is an electronic device intended to check the authenticity of the hologram on packaged liquor bottles. 

The directive has been issued to around 3000 retailers to procure a ‘talking pen’.

Also Read | Kerala cabinet approves new liquor policy promoting toddy, production of beer, foreign liquor

“All retail excise licensees in the state are hereby directed to procure a talking pen, an electronic device intended to check the authenticity of new bi-colour holograms on packaged liquor offered for sale from retail counters,” the order read

A state PSU, Saraswaty Press Ltd, will be supplying the device to beverage shops. 

The report also mentions that the excise department has claimed that they have upgraded the holograms on liquor bottles so that it becomes difficult to tamper.

“The customers should have the option to check the authenticity of the bottle,” an official said. A leading liquor retailer feels that it is a good move. 

The state has around 12 private distributors under Bevco. 

West Bengal had recorded Rs 22,000 crore worth of liquor sales revenue in the state in the last fiscal year. 
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
liquor sales
India News
Alcohol

Related videos

What's Brewing

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

 