Excise Department introduces ‘talking pen’ to check liquor bottle holograms in West Bengal

In interesting news for habitual drinkers in West Bengal, especially the ones who consume IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor), the Excise department has issued a directive that will allow the consumer to check the authenticity of the liquor, The Times of India reported.

Consumers can check if the alcohol is spurious or not via a ‘talking pen’. A ‘talking pen’ is an electronic device intended to check the authenticity of the hologram on packaged liquor bottles.

The directive has been issued to around 3000 retailers to procure a ‘talking pen’.

“All retail excise licensees in the state are hereby directed to procure a talking pen, an electronic device intended to check the authenticity of new bi-colour holograms on packaged liquor offered for sale from retail counters,” the order read.

A state PSU, Saraswaty Press Ltd, will be supplying the device to beverage shops.

The report also mentions that the excise department has claimed that they have upgraded the holograms on liquor bottles so that it becomes difficult to tamper.

“The customers should have the option to check the authenticity of the bottle,” an official said. A leading liquor retailer feels that it is a good move.

The state has around 12 private distributors under Bevco.

West Bengal had recorded Rs 22,000 crore worth of liquor sales revenue in the state in the last fiscal year.

