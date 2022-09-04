Explained: The Deoghar airport row

A Twitter war broke out on September 3 between Nishikant Dubey and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner where both the parties accused each other of entering the Air Traffic Control room (ATC) illegaly and violating safety norms.

As the spat intensified overtime with 9 people getting booked including two BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that the matter will be “thoroughly investigated” and the legitimacy of the issue will be determined after that.

What happened at Deoghar airport?

The incident took place on August 31 when BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari along with others were returnng to Delhi after visiting the family of the 16-year-old in Dumka who succumbed to her burn injuries after being set ablaze for rejecting a proposal. The accused poured petrol over the the clas 12 student and set her on fire. The NCPCR is set to travel to Dumka in order to meet the family of the girl.

The passengers boarded the chartered plane soon after which the pilot stormed off to the ATC room. Manoj Tiwari and Nishikant Dubey along with others allegedly forced themselves into the ATC room to get a clearance for the takeoff of their chartered flight. Deoghar airport norms permit flight take offs only till 5:30 pm while the MPs took off at around 6:17 pm.

Who filed the FIR?

An FIR was lodged by the airport security incharge, Suman Anand. He claimed that even though the airport has a ‘no night take off’ policy yet, safety norms were violated by nine individuals including BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Nishikant Dubey and his two kids for forcibly taking the clearance from the ATC.

How is Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri involved?

Suman Anand reported the incident to IAS officer Manjunath Bhajantri who arrived at the airport to carry on an investigation into the matter. Bhajantri is the District Magistrate of Deoghar. Bhajantri raised the issue to the Principal Secretary, Cabinet Coordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand. He accused the MPs and others of breaching the security code of ATC and overlooking the safety of other passengers, an action that needed to be reprimanded.

What happened on Twitter between BJP MP and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner?

Soon after the FIR was lodged, a Twitter war broke out between Nishikant Dubey and Manjunath Bhajantri. Dubey accused Bhajantri of "breaching national security" as the CCTV footage accessed by him is legally not available for CISF/State police. Bhajantri took a jab at Dubey asking who gave him and his children the right to enter the ATC Room.

Hon’ble MP Sir, Few questions.

1. Who authorised you to enter ATC Room?

2. Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room?

3. Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building? https://t.co/jI562TIA2X — Manjunath Bhajantri IAS (@mbhajantri) September 2, 2022

The war intensified as Dubey claimed that he was at the High Court fighting a case against the delay in facilitating night landing facilities at Deoghar airport. “You are in contempt of court,” tweeted Dubey.

1.) I took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities.

2.) As Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect.

3.) I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court. https://t.co/V0AnPcEFcx — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 2, 2022

What is the case on Deoghar District Magistrate?

Soon after the BJP MPs and others were booked by the Jharkhand Police, Delhi police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ against Deoghar District Magistrate under the Officials Secret Acts.