Explosion in Kolkata club sparks fear among locals, none injured

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 13 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

An explosion early on Tuesday blew off a local club's asbestos roof and damaged a portion of its wall in the eastern part of the city, sparking fear among residents nearby, a senior police officer said.

No one, however, sustained injury in the blast, which occurred on the second floor of the club on Beliaghata Main Road here around 5 am, he said.

"We are looking into the matter. As of now there is nothing more to say," the officer, who visited the spot, said.

A team of forensic experts has reached the site of explosion to collect evidence, and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to find out clues, if any, he said.

One of the local residents said such incident has never before occurred in the area.

"We heard a huge explosion, following which we rushed out of our houses and found two persons fleeing. Their faces were covered... We do not know what exactly happened," he said.

