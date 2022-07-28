Explosives recovered from farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel

Meghalaya police on Thursday said they recovered explosives from the farmhouse of Bernard N. Marak, the BJP leader who was arrested on charges of running a brothel.

Police also added charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012, after medical examination conducted on a minor girl suggested that she was sexually abused inside the farmhouse.

The explosive materials, including gelatin sticks and detonators, were recovered when a team of West Garo Hills district child protection unit carried out a search for the clothes left behind by those arrested from the farmhouse on July 23. Police said Marak would also face charges under the Explosives Substances Act. He was earlier booked under sections of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956.

Marak, vice-president of BJP's Meghalaya unit and a member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, was arrested from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, three days after the raid was conducted. Marak had reportedly fled to New Delhi and met senior BJP leaders seeking protection but the party leaders reportedly asked him to surrender. Marak was brought to Tura on Thursday.

Police on July 23 said four minors including a girl were rescued from dingy rooms inside the farmhouse situated in the outskirts of Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills district. Police also arrested 73 others, who were allegedly found in compromising situations inside the farmhouse.

Police alleged that at least 25 cases are pending against Marak, the militant leader-turned politician, since 2000. Police also alleged that he was involved in extortion from traders in Tura, prostitution, arms smuggling and several other criminal activities.

Marak and BJP refuted the allegations and claimed that he became a victim of political vendetta. They targeted the National People's Party (NPP) and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for the arrest. NPP leads the coalition government in Meghalaya in which BJP is a minor ally.