'Extremely Compromised (EC)': Derek O'Brien takes dig at poll panel after Shiv Sena decision

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Friday took a swipe at the Election Commission calling it extremely compromised (EC), after the poll panel allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission allowed the Thackeray faction to retain the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the 'flaming torch' poll symbol, given to it in an interim order last year, till the conclusion of ongoing assembly bypolls in the state.

This is for the first time the Thackeray family has lost control of the party founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

"Constitutional bodies have to earn their respect. Have been saying this for a while. Saying it again. EXTREMELY COMPROMISED (EC)," Derek O'Brien said on Twitter.