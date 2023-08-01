'Fake caste certificates used in Bengal’s rural polls,' alleges BJP

Fake caste certificates used in WB rural polls: BJP

Claiming to have identified 100-plus contestants who used fake certificates, Adhikari said that the process of scrutinising the documents will continue.

Suvendu Adhikari addresses press at WB Assembly. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, claimed that fake caste certificates came handy for a section of candidates in the recently held rural polls. Over 100 such candidates identified, he alleged, represented the ruling party.

Adhikari – exhibiting stacks of print-outs at his press conference in the state assembly’s press conference room said that he procured details of the candidates on the caste-reserved seats by filing an RTI-application with the state election commission.

Claiming to have identified 100-plus contestants who used fake certificates, Adhikari said that the process of scrutinising the documents will continue over the next two weeks. He suspected that such certificates were issued hastily before the elections, whereas genuine candidates got deprived. The leader said that he will come back with greater details after August 15.

