'Fake MLA' arrested at West Bengal assembly

A man illegally entered the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday after allegedly identifying himself as an MLA, officials said.

The man, identified as Gajanan Varma -- a resident of Howrah district, was arrested by the police, they said.

The incident happened when the state budget was being presented in the assembly, they added.

The man identified himself as an MLA at the gate and got into the lobby of the House, officials said.

"Security personnel enquired about his identity when they found him loitering in the lobby, asking people how to get inside the House to witness the budget session. First, he introduced himself as an MLA but could not produce any identity card. We informed the marshall who called the police," an official said.

The man then claimed that he was sent by Governor CV Ananda Bose. He was held by officers of the Hare Street police station, he said.

"We found that he is having some issues after losing his son and wife a few years back. He lives with his grandson," the official said.

Police said they were looking into the security lapses that allowed the man to get into the Assembly complex.

"We are trying to find whether he had any other motive," he said.