Fake vaccination scam: TMC seeks removal of WB Guv

Fake vaccination scam: TMC demands probe into link between accused conman's guard and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

TMC MP showed photograph where accused's guard was purportedly seen in the background with Dhankhar in the foreground

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jul 01 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 15:31 ist
The development comes days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Governor’s name was mentioned in the charge sheet of the hawala Jain case but was later removed when the court was moved. Credit: PTI Photo

Showing a photograph where the security guard of an accused conman was seen at the Raj Bhavan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that it would be a great danger for the country if there was a connection between the security guard and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Speaking to reporters at the TMC headquarters, MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy showed a photograph where the guard of accused conman Debanjan Deb, who is charged with organising fake Covid-19 vaccination camps, was purportedly seen in the background with Dhankhar in the foreground with other people.

Roy also said that he will bring the matter to the attention of the President and seek the removal of the Governor.

Also read — The conman who spent his own money to run a fake vaccination camp

“The question is how the security guard of Debanjan got into the close circle of the Governor. This should be investigated. The truth must come out,” said Roy.

He further alleged that envelopes and even gifts were sent to several people through the security guard.

The development comes days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Governor’s name was mentioned in the charge sheet of the hawala Jain case but was later removed when the court was moved.

Dubbing the Governor a “corrupt man”, she also said that there has been a PIL over the issue and it was pending before the court. The chief minister asked how the Centre still allowed him to continue in the post of the Governor.

The Governor denied the allegation. He said that he was not charge-sheeted in the hawala Jain case. “She (Mamata) made some very serious allegations today. No one was convicted in the hawala Jain case and your Governor was not charge-sheeted. Her allegations are far from truth,” said the Governor.

Dhankhar said that he never expected such a “seasoned politician” could make such false allegations to create tension.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Trinamool Congress
Jagdeep Dhankar
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

 