Fake Valentine's Day notices of Bengal universities posted on social media; complaint filed

Two fake notices on celebrating Valentine’s Day, attributed to two important educational institutions in West Bengal, have allegedly been circulated on social media. Jadavpur University has lodged a police complaint about the notice.

A fake notice, allegedly doing the rounds, has the forged signature of the university registrar. Sources suggest that the ‘notice’ asked departments to take certain steps for Valentine’s Day celebrations. The students should look for a ‘Valentine’ in their college and participate in a celebration, and get themselves registered, it said.

A similar fake notice in the name of another major university is also in circulation. It also claims to have been signed by a registrar and directs the departments and students on the celebration.

Issuing a statement, Jadavpur University said: “It is to be notified for information of all concerned that a fake notice is being circulated in the social media with the signature of the Registrar, JU, regarding the celebration of Valentine’s Day, which is a total forgery and with the intention to malign our prestigious University.”

“All are requested to please ignore the notification. University had already lodged (a) complaint against it to the appropriate authority to take necessary action against it,” it said.

Snehamanju Basu, the registrar of the university, told DH that such a thing is really unfortunate and the notice is fake. “My signature has been imitated and submitted. We have complained against it in Jadavpur police station, and in the cybercrime branch also,” she said.

